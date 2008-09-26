... was not a particularly strong one, I'm afraid. For those who missed 'em, you can read my thoughts on the silly, hyper-derivative Eagle Eye here, and on the semigeneric Kyra Knightley period piece The Duchess here. I also wrote briefly about Choke here, after seeing it at Sundance. I liked it a bit better when I saw it again this week (today, I'd probably characterize it as marginally "good" rather than marginally "bad"), but despite its strengths--Sam Rockwell really is terrific--it still spins off in too many directions to be entirely satisfying.

--Christopher Orr

