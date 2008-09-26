"I want families making decisions about health care, not the federal government."



This, of course, is John McCain's--and every conservative's--favorite line about proposals for universal health care. So in case anybody is visiting this site for the first time, and perhaps hasn't followed this debate, here are the essential points.

1. Obama has not proposed to have the federal government take over health insurance. He would set standards for what private insurance must provide--and how private insurance carriers must sell their policies. That means making sure everybody gets benefits as good as what members of Congress gets and making sure everybody can get coverage. Most Americans think those are good things--and they are right.

2. Obama would create a public health plan, something that looks like Medicare, into which anybody can enroll. One reason for doing this is to provide a safety check on private plans: If private insurers know they must compete with a public plan, they can't play the same games--that is, they can't try to exclude people with serious medical conditions or short-change beneficiaries. Private insurers have been known to do these things. It's possible everybody could end up in the public plan--but, if so, that would only be because everybody wanted to join. (What Obama is proposing looks a lot like this.)

