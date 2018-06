Obama makes his case forcefully, hitting McCain on his bad predictions: "You were wrong." But McCain's comebacks on the surge, one of his best issues, aren't bad either. More or less a draw.

P.S. Obama would do well not to say things like "al Qaeda are attacking our troops in a brazen fashion, they feel emboldened." It's academic language to describe something he should be passionate and visceral about. It reminds me of John Kerry.



--Michael Crowley