I thought Iraq was more a win for Obama than a draw. He seemed to hit a real groove, while McCain floundered in mawkish cliches like "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory" and "make sure my son doesn't die in vain" and that dreadful, overused story about the lovely Fourth of July he passed in Baghdad. Seriously, if I had a nickel for every time I've heard about that Fourth of July I could, as Kathleen Parker put it, bail out Wall Street myself.

--Eve Fairbanks