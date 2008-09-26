CNN's Pat Buchanan just suggested John McCain may have come off as "mean." Ouch. That's a little like Bill Kristol accusing somebody of elitism. Oh wait...

For the record, Buchanan still thought McCain won the debate. Pundit consensus, and what network polling I've seen, seems to be leaning in the other direction--although virtually everybody seems to think neither candidate delivered a crushing blow.



Personally, I have no idea who won. I'm not even sure I know what "won" means.



What I do know is this: On domestic policy, the area I know best, the debate gave viewers a pretty clear sense of where the two candidates stand.