So, John McCain lives to fight another day. As GOP consultant Alex Castellanos put it on CNN, "John McCain could have lost this race tonight." Yes: A shaky performance after the last 72 hours of chaos might have created a sense that McCain was melting down. That didn't happen.

But McCain is losing this race by an apparently widening margin, and the debates offer his best chance to gain substantial ground on Obama. That didn't happen either.

For one thing, McCain certainly benefited tonight from low expectations--expectations fueled in part by liberal critics who have caricatured him as a doddering old fool. He outperformed them easily.

McCain also had a clarity of message that Obama lacked. His core message is easy to sum up: Let's cut waste and spending. I'm a tough leader. Obama is naive and unprepared. Obama, by contrast, had no single message that he repeatedly drove home. He came across as sensible, studious, and thoughtful--but at times abstract and passionless. Obama did land some good shots at McCain's judgment over Iraq. But some of his other attacks--including his quips about McCain's "bomb Iran" song, and seemingly not wanting to meet with the president of Spain--seemed halfhearted, almost as though Obama was embarrassed to make them. (To his credit, perhaps.) I was almost reminded of Hillary's dead-on-arrival "change you can Xerox" crack from some primary debate 100 months ago.