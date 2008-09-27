He's parsing words, he isn't parsing words, let's call the whole thing off. The two guys fought all night in the weeds, tussling Talmudically over Henry Kissinger, the difference between a "strategy" and a "tactic," Obama's exact earmark request, and our official designation for the Republican Guard, without stepping back to explain what was really at stake in their differences of opinion. The debate's small-bore quality made me wonder if they'd prepped for it by watching Sarah Palin's horribly vague interview with Katie Couric, breaking out in a cold sweat, and vowing to drop as many figures as possible.

The discussion was often backward-looking, defensive, and record-oriented. Here's Obama: "Two years ago, I warned that, because of the subprime lending mess ... that we were potentially going to have a problem." And here's McCain: "I also warned about Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac." And Obama: "Six years ago, I stood up and opposed this war." ... And McCain: "I stood up, and I voted against [Marines going into Lebanon]." (See, I told you this debate was imitative.) At one point, during a particularly excruciating McCain stemwinder on how nobly he's taken care of veterans, the friend I was watching the debate with -- a McCain fan -- wailed, "Oh, stop patting yourself on the back!"

Some back-patting is okay. I'd rather see a candidate run on his record than on empty promises. But neither McCain nor Obama succeeded in making the connection between what they have done and what they want to do during their hypothetical presidencies. Just what do they want to do, anyway? Eighty percent of Americans think their country is on the wrong track, but they're also unsure of why, exactly, the ship is so endangered, and how to right it. It's these candidates' job to suggest at least the beginnings of an answer. But tonight, they barely uttered their campaigns' basic mantras, "straight talk" and "change." Restricted by their need to appeal to a narrow slice of independents, they battled like two people trapped in a tight cell, tussling over whether $18 billion is a big or a small number.

When McCain momentarily tried out a grand theory of what ails the country and his argument for how he can help it heal, here was what came out: "Reform, prosperity, and peace, these are major challenges to America ...It's well known I have not been elected Miss Congeniality in the United States Senate nor with the administration."

Very inspiring. Because when I think of who I want at the helm during these treacherous times, it's Grouchy Smurf.