Actor, activist, and philanthropist.



From the obituary:

Newman had a soft spot for underdogs in real life, giving tens of millions to charities through his food company and setting up camps for severely ill children. Passionately opposed to the Vietnam War, and in favor of civil rights, he was so famously liberal that he ended up on President Nixon's "enemies list," one of the actor's proudest achievements, he liked to say.

My understanding is that the Newman's Own company donates all of its profits and royalties to charity through its affiliated foundation. Giving to date exceeds $200 million.

He will be missed.