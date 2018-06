Last week Russia gave notice that it would no longer join with other four permanent members of the Security Council (the U.S., the U.K., France and China) plus Germany in pressuring Iran to stop its development of nuclear weapons. Then, suddenly, according to the FT, it reversed itself: "Russia joins UN move to condemn Tehran." Of course, the resolution on the table at the Security Council says nothing, absolutely nothing, about sanctions. It is toothless. So why shouldn't the Russians go along?