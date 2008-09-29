Well, the bailout plan was rejected in the House of Representatives by a vote of 228-205. And, gasp, the markets are tanking.

Prediction: Voting against this thing is not going to be the political winner that some have speculated opposition would be. Already, there is evidence that the plan was becoming more popular. And expect support to rise further now that the economy will be in even more dire straits.

As for McCain, this is very, very bad news. He failed to convert the House GOP, and the stock market is in a tailspin.

