On the cover of this Sunday's New York Times Book Review, Times managing editor Jill Abramson wrote a 3,400-word piece assessing Bob Woodward's bestseller The War Within. Her review offers a broad, largely positive survey of the previous three installments in Woodward's Bush series, writing that "his books offer a definitive portrait" of the president "in real time." A little more than halfway through the piece, Abramson trains her critic's eye back on herself and reflects on the Times's controversial pre-war coverage of Saddam Hussein's W.M.D program. She writes:

In "Plan of Attack" Woodward acknowledges an error of his own: he admits he should have pushed The Washington Post to publish a front-page article about the flimsiness of the intelligence on W.M.D. I was Washington bureau chief for The Times while this was happening, and I failed to push hard enough for an almost identical, skeptical article, written by James Risen. This was a period when there were too many credulous accounts of the administration's claims about Iraq's W.M.D. (including some published in The Times and The Post).

I found this fascinating. In the way that Abramson notes that Woodward's personal evolution as a reporter infuses another layer of intrigue to the arc of his Bush books, Abramson's review offers a candid rebuke of a period of difficult history in the Times's Washington bureau, when the flurry of Judith Miller bylines channeled the Bush administration's W.M.D claims onto the front page. This was the time when Miller had titled herself "Miss Run Amok," and tensions boiled between Abramson's Washington bureau and then-executive editor Howell Raines.

Abramson told me this morning that she felt it was neccessary to discuss the Times's reporting in her Woodward review. '"I just thought it would be disingenuous [not to], since basically I was dealing with more or less the same subject," she said. Abramson told me that she couldn't recall why Risen's skeptical piece didn't make it immediately into the paper. "I can't recall if it sat in the Washington queue, or the foreign queue, or what," she said. But whatever the reason, she called the episode "egregious."