Apparently Republicans were outraged that Nancy Pelosi's speech prior to today's vote had some partisan lines, including a healthy dose of Bush-bashing at the top. It might've been a bad tactical move by Pelosi, but it would be disgraceful if Republicans allowed that to bring down the bill.

I mean, it's not as though Republicans would ever allow partisanship to taint debate over an issue of epic national importance! Goodness no!

--Michael Crowley