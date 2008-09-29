Other Republicans might have banded together for more craven partisan reasons. That was suggested by statements after the vote from the Republican leadership that put the blame for the vote's failure on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's presentation of the issue. Said Minority Leader John Boehner, "I do believe we would have gotten there had the Speaker not made this partisan speech on the floor of the House." In curiosity, I read Pelosi's statement. It certainly lacks eloquence, but she notes that "over the past several days, we have worked with our Republican colleagues to fashion an alternative to the original plan of the Bush administration." Hmmm.

Thirdly, however, one has to look at the bill itself and wonder. Even before the vote was taken this morning, the Dow Jones average had begun to plunge. That was attributed to skepticism about the bill's passage, but more properly, it may also have been due to skepticism about the bill's effect if it did pass. This morning, influential economist Nouriel Roubini, who along with Paul Krugman, was among the first to warn that the housing bubble could undermine the financial system, wrote in his newsletter that "the current financial crisis is becoming more severe in spite of the Treasury rescue plan (or maybe because of it as this plan is totally flawed.)"

Roubini's argument, echoed by other economists, is that the Treasury plan would simply not inject enough capital into the system to permit a recovery. Roubini argues--and with good evidence of bailouts and bankruptcies that have begun in Europe--that the crisis is global and not merely confined to the United states. "When a nuclear option of a monster $700 million rescue plan is not even able to rally stock markets (as they were in free fall today), you know this is a global crisis of confidence in the financial system."

What to do next? Roubini wants mergers between tottering American firms (including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs) and solvent foreign banks and insurance companies. Krugman argued that support for the bailout, given the leadership in Washington, was the best available alternative, but he has also advocated a more far-reaching approach--modeled upon one undertaken by the Swedes in the 1990s in response to their banking crisis--that would involve the government's, in effect, nationalizing tottering institutions by buying stock in them.

I know too little to comment on what proposals might or might not work, but it seems clear that the Democrats face a pretty stark choice: whether to continue fiddling with the Treasury plan to make it more acceptable to a score of Republicans or Democrats, or to refashion a plan of their own that is not defined as a "Wall Street bailout" and that does go further in attempting to infuse capital into the credit system. It is a question of policy, but also of leadership--and it becomes more acute in the context of a looming change in administration.