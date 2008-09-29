A lot of holdouts from the safe-seat left, including three of ten members from Massachusetts (Delahunt, Tierney, Lynch), much of the Congressional Black Caucus (including John Lewis, Sheila Jackson-Lee, Barbara Lee, Bennie Thompson, and Bobby Rush). Also notable: Lynn Woolsey, a strong California liberal who is extremely close to Pelosi; Hawaii's Neal Abercrombie, another leading progressive; and Dennis Kucinich.

A surprise yes: Oklahoma freshman second-termer Dan Boren, son of former senator David Boren, and a Democrat in a very pro-Bush area.

Full roll call here.

Update: By commenter request, here one statement of liberal objection, from Lynn Woolsey: