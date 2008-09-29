Or: The Sound of Silence.



Jonathan Martin:

Of concern to McCain's campaign, however, is a remaining and still-undisclosed clip from Palin's interview with Couric last week that has the political world buzzing.



The Palin aide, after first noting how "infuriating" it was for CBS to purportedly leak word about the gaffe, revealed that it came in response to a question about Supreme Court decisions.



After noting Roe vs. Wade, Palin was apparently unable to discuss any major court cases.



There was no verbal fumbling with this particular question as there was with some others, the aide said, but rather silence.