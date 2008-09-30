You know things are getting dicey when the RNC goes on the air with an ad attacking the very bailout plan that, 24 hours ago, was the centerpiece of John McCain's claim of economic leadership.
On the plus side, it does suggest that the RNC either isn't coordinating with the McCain campaign or is doing so very poorly.
Update: Ben Smith helps explain the snafu:
The Republican National Committee's new advertisement critical of the the Wall Street "bailout" was produced and sent to television stations in key states before the package failed, officials at two stations said....[The ad] seems to assume that it can safely attack a successful plan. And the reason may be the timing: Though it started airing this morning, the spot was released to stations yesterday morning, ad executives at stations in Michigan and Pennsylvania said.
Oops.
--Christopher Orr