They're selling dark postcards of Wall Street

They're painting passbooks black

The air is filled with busted banker dread

The circus is in town

Here comes the blind SEC commissioner

They've got him in a trance

One hand is tied to the tight-rope walker

The other is in his pants

And the FBI they're restless

They need somewhere to go

As Lady luck and I look out tonight

From Desolation Row

Bailout Cinderella, she seems so easy

"It takes one to know one," she smiles

And puts her hands in her back pockets

Bette Davis style

And in comes Wall Street Romeo, he's moaning

"You Belong to Me I Believe"

And someone says," You're in the wrong place, my friend

You better leave"

And the only sound that's left

After the town car limo goes

Is Bailout Cinderella sweeping up

On Desolation Row

Now the market moon is almost hidden

The economic stars are beginning to hide

The fortunetelling lady

Has even taken all her things inside

All except for Paulson and Bernanke

And the lame hunchback of Pennsylvania Avenue

Everybody is making love

Or else expecting black market rain

And good old Warren, he's dressing

He's going to the carnival tonight

On Desolation Row

Now Dick Fuld, he's 'neath the window

For him I feel so afraid

On his sixty-second birthday

He is just an old Wall Street maid

To him, market death is quite romantic

His profession's his religion

Sins of greed yet to be confessed

And though his eyes are fixed upon

Noah's great rainbow

He spends his time peeking

Into Desolation Row