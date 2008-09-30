It has been not quite five weeks since John McCain announced the oh-so-fragile Sarah Palin as his runningmate. During that period, the McCain camp has displayed an impressive degree of flexibility in handling any unwelcome (i.e., non-adulatory) interest in the largely unknown and untested Alaska governor:

At first, the campaign smeared anyone asking questions about--or of--Palin as snotty, contemptuous elitists who disliked poor Sarah because she is a regular person.

As that angle became exahausted, the campaign decided that, on second thought, anyone who doesn't love Sarah must be a raging sexist with no respect for the entire gender.

But time moves on, and it seems that this week's approach will be to dismiss Palin's own screw-ups as the shameful product of "gotcha journalism"----even in instances when Palin is responding to a regular voter (i.e. not a reporter) asking a question at a campaign event, and even when she gamely tackles said question with great zest and specificity. No matter: Still gotcha journalism.

