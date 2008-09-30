Don't know why, but I find this old Palin press release endearing, if daffy:



September 11, 2006

Contact: Curtis Smith

curtis@palinforgovernor.com

Fish Tale From Scotland Spawns Dinner Invite

From Palin



Anchorage – September 11, 2006 – Republican Candidate for

Governor Sarah Palin is used to receiving invitations to various

functions and dinners. Today, she turned the tables and sent out an

invite of her own.



After reading that Prince Charles was being panned in Scotland for

snubbing Scottish salmon in favor of Alaskan salmon, Palin invited the

Prince of Wales to dinner in Alaska as a way of thanking him for his

excellent taste in fish.



“The Prince clearly has a taste for the real-deal,” said Palin. “He can

catch the salmon if he wants to, but we’ll take care of the rest. He may

have a cadre of chefs on stand by, but nobody prepares salmon like

Alaskans.”



The Prince of Wales was recently criticized in The Scotsman for

ordering Alaskan fish to sell through his food company – outraging the

Scottish Salmon Producers Organization. The Prince is also on record

opposing fish farming.



“Our salmon are the most spectacular in all of the world,” said Palin.

“There’s a reason people ask for it by name.” (h/t Politico's Anne Schroeder Mullins)