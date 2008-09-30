I've been somewhat surprised that, rather than attack the media for Palin's problems, a lot of Republicans and conservatives are pointing fingers at the McCain camp and Palin herself.

But, rest assured, media-bashing on Palin's behalf is alive and well--if confined to a smaller circle than usual. From yesterday's excellent Wall Street Journal piece about all the Palin hand-wringing, which I'm a little late in getting to:

From her campaign's perspective, Gov. Palin isn't getting media attention for her contributions. For example, with foreign leaders last week, she had detailed conversations about the national-security and global implications of the energy crisis, one adviser said.

Great point. Why doesn't the media ever report the good news?

--Noam Scheiber