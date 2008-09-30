The latest Couric-Palin comedy, from an emailed CBS transcript:



Couric: And when it comes to establishing your world view, I was curious, what newspapers and magazines did you regularly read before you were tapped for this to stay informed and to understand the world?



Palin: I've read most of them, again with a great appreciation for the press, for the media.



Couric: What, specifically?



Palin: Um, all of them, any of them that have been in front of me all these years.



Couric: Can you name a few?



Palin: I have a vast variety of sources where we get our news, too. Alaska isn't a foreign country, where it's kind of suggested, "wow, how could you keep in touch with what the rest of Washington, D.C., may be thinking when you live up there in Alaska?" Believe me, Alaska is like a microcosm of America.