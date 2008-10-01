It seems the McCain campaign aren't the only folks still focused on Vietnam. This fund-raising plea from NRSC vice-chairman Sen. Orrin Hatch landed in my inbox late last night, compliments of the wing-nuts at GOPUSA. The subject line on the email is "Hanoi Jane is back, stop her now!":

Dear Fellow Conservative, You'd think it was the 1970s all over again. Liberals are resurrecting Jimmy Carter's failed tax, energy and economic plans. Iran is saber-rattling against the West. And Hanoi Jane Fonda is stumping for liberal Senate candidates. That's right, last Saturday night, Jane Fonda and all of her far-left Hollywood liberal friends raised $1 million for Democrat Senate candidates with one goal in mind -- to break our Senate firewall and seize total control of our government! ...

Yes, you would think it was the 1970s all over again--but mostly because the GOP is so desperate and devoid of good ideas that it apparently has no option but to resort to red baiting and trying to stir up ugly memories about a war that ended more than 30 years ago.

This surely cannot help McCain and Palin in their struggle to sell themselves as the ticket of Change.

--Michelle Cottle

