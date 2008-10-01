It looks like Congress is seriously considering an increase in FDIC limits from $100,000 to $250,000. Contrary to my post yesterday, this looks like a good idea, particularly in that it will help small businesses holding a lot of short-term cash. Why the change of heart? Commenters, my friend. I don't blog often, so maybe this is an everyday phenomenon, but instead of harsh blowback I received about a dozen intelligent, thoughtful explanations for why this is, in fact, a good idea. I won't re-hash them; read them yourself. I stand corrected, and appreciative.