Ah, Michelle Malkin has taken to the barricades to promote the Gwen-Ifill-is-in-the-tank-for-Obama-and-so-will-definitely-screw-Sarah-Palin-in-the-debate cause with her usual wit and wisdom.

At least this answers my question of what the next great Palin Excuse will be if the oh-so-fragile governor delivers a disappointing performance tomorrow night.

--Michelle Cottle