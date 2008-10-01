Chris already posted the video of the Couric/Palin exchange over what the Alaska governor reads, which went as follows:

Couric: And when it comes to establishing your world view, I was curious, what newspapers and magazines did you regularly read before you were tapped for this to stay informed and to understand the world?



Palin: I've read most of them, again with a great appreciation for the press, for the media.



Couric: What, specifically?



Palin: Um, all of them, any of them that have been in front of me all these years.

Where before, I humbly asked myself, have we seen such an omnivorous thirst for knowledge? And then it hit me: The moment in Rain Man when Tom Cruise, anxious to keep his brother busy, hands him a phone book. Raymond, played by Dustin Hoffman, attacks it as if he were an American literature student discovering the existence of Huck Finn. It's that way with Palin, too: Put something in front of her and she will excitedly devour it.

In a similar vein, a friend sends along the following Saturday Night Live video from many years ago, in which Sean Connery, Burt Reynolds, and French Stewart face off in a round of Jeopardy. The "final Jeopardy" question, my friend realized, is eerily similar to the Palin-Couric exchange: "Just write a number, any number, and you win." C'mon Governor: Just name a magazine, any newspaper or magazine and you win!



