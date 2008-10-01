This week I spoke to a relative's elementary school class about covering the presidential campaign. The kids brimmed with fascination about Sarah Palin. (Most had negative views derived from their parents; this is Brooklyn, after all): Would Sarah Palin mess up if she were president? Did "they" tell John McCain he had to pick Palin? Is it true Palin doesn't like polar bears? And so on.

Finally, one little girl raised her hand with a different question:

"Has Obama picked who he's going to run with yet?"

Heh.