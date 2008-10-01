Temporary measures like this would give us time for rational debate on whether the bailout will work, or whether it'd throw money away in an effort to prevent the inevitable deflation of Wall Street. You can't keep filling up a leaky balloon forever.

It would also give time for experts to testify about the risks of borrowing such a huge sum. Those risks include inflation and the possibility that America's credit worthiness in the global markets will plummet--potentially a huge disaster. Without foreign capital flowing into the United States, our heavily leveraged financial system will collapse.

Our government relies on the trust of China and others to buy our government's debt at the rate of more than $10 billion a week. If they stop buying because they do not trust that we will repay, or fear that we will use inflation to make the bonds they buy worth less, we'll be consumed by problems galore.

And in that is a key issue: What are the opportunity costs of the Paulson plan? What will we not be able to do because of this debt? Will it meant more decay of the infrastructure, which imposes costs on the economy by making business less efficient, by making the cost of moving goods higher?

And what is the backup if this plan fails? More borrowing? Just what risks does that impose? We cannot go on forever borrowing our way out of our economic problems. But without the capacity to borrow, our options will be severely and painfully limited.

--David Cay Johnston