Tonight's trip to the Couric chamber may have been the most painful to date. I literally put my hands over my face as I watched. And I don't see how a few days in tranquil Sedona can compensate for her roaring ignorance on such fundamental issues--it's like trying to cram for the bar in a weekend. Tomorrow night could be very painful. My advice to Joe Biden: Be boring, and focus on McCain. Palin should take care of herself. (I assume Steve Schmidt will train her to come out on the offensive and bait Biden into some wacky sideshow of a fight; he needs to resist traps like that.)

COURIC (to Palin): Do you think there's an inherent right to privacy in the Constitution?



PALIN: I do. Yeah, I do.



COURIC: the cornerstone of Roe v Wade



PALIN: I do. And I believe that --individual states can handle what the people within the different constituencies in the 50 states would like to see their will ushered in in an issue like that.



COURIC: What other Supreme Court decisions do you disagree with?



PALIN: Well, let's see. There's --of course --in the great history of America rulings there have been rulings, that's never going to be absolute consensus by every American. And there are--those issues, again, like Roe v Wade where I believe are best held on a state level and addressed there. So you know--going through the history of America, there would be others but--



COURIC: Can you think of any?



PALIN: Well, I could think of--of any again, that could be best dealt with on a more local level. Maybe I would take issue with. But you know, as mayor, and then as governor and even as a Vice President, if I'm so privileged to serve, wouldn't be in a position of changing those things but in supporting the law of the land as it reads today.

