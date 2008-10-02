-
Cue The Comeback: Will Palin Get Pushed Into A Sinkhole Of Cringe-Inducing Incoherence At The Debate Tonight? Don't Bet On It!, By Michelle Cottle
-
So Much For Bush's Freedom Agenda: Right Now, Global Authoritarianism Is Worse Than Ever, By Joshua Kurlantzick
-
"In My Lifetime I Have Seen Nothing That Resembles The 1930s More Than The Present Moment", By Alan Brinkley
-
How The Economic Downturn Should Change America's Over-Caffeinated Vision Of Foreign Policy, By Andrew J. Bacevich
