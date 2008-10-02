NYT on the Senate scene last night:

The presence in the Senate of both presidential candidates in the final weeks of the campaign also gave weight to the moment. The political tension was clear as Senator Barack Obama walked to the Republican side of the aisle to greet Senator John McCain, who offered a chilly look and a brief return handshake. Mr. McCain did not make remarks on the legislation.

So, McCain, who makes such an ado about civility and respectful campaigning, barely acknowledges his opponent. And then after so much hullabaloo about showing leadership to bring to people together and get a bill passed, he has nothing to say about it? How lame.



--Michael Crowley

