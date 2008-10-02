I think Josh Marshall is probably right about this: We can probably expect to see a fairly snarky version of Palin tonight, jabbing constantly at Biden. I base that on several factors. One, it's a great way to create a storyline about something other than her own potentially shaky performance. Two, it's clear by now that Steve Schmidt's signature tactic is to always be on offense. Three, it's what McCain sought to do to Obama last Friday night (though with admittedly mixed results at best). And finally, it's what largely defined Palin's successful GOP convention speech.

--Michael Crowley

