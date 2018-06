In tonight's installment, Katie Couric asks Sarah Palin to name the best and worst things Dick Cheney has done. Even after all the rest, this... beggars belief:

PALIN: Worst thing I guess that would have been the duck hunting accident--where you know, that was an accident. And I think that was made into a caricature of him. And that was kind of unfortunate.

The best thing? "[H]e's shown support, along with George W. Bush, of our troops."

Words fail.



--Michael Crowley