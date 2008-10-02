Earlier today, CBS News sent out the most recent questions that Katie Couric had asked vice presidential candidates Joe Biden and Sarah Palin, but not their answers, which were to air on the Evening News tonight. The first question was:

What do you think is the best thing and the worst thing that Dick Cheney has done as vice president?

Well, I think it was terrible when he accidentally shot that poor man in the face.

In the end, I didn't post the item, because it seemed like a snarky, juvenile gag. And then I saw this:







When my obnoxious parody is Sarah Palin's sincere response, you know that things have gone way, way too far.