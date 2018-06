The camera behind Palin's podium just caught her furiously (but discreetly) shuffling papers as Gwin Ifill was asking her question; and Palin took at least one glance down midway. Something to keep an eye on over the next 90 minutes.

I doubt Biden has very many.

Update: Biden's glancing down, too, but for quotes and statistics; seemed to me that Palin was looking for talking points. Big difference.



--Michael Crowley