Somebody gave Palin bogus talking points on health care.

When asked to describe the McCain health care plan, Palin declared that it would give families a $5,000 tax credit--and that it would be "budget neutral."

Here's what the Tax Policy Center, the independent authority on these matters, had to say:

The McCain plan, which would replace the current exclusion for employer-paid premiums with a refundable income tax credit of up to $5,000 for anyone purchasing health insurance and make other changes to the healthcare system, would increase the deficit by $1.3 trillion over 10 years.

In other words, Palin's statement is a lie.