It was more or less this question that flummoxed Dan Quayle in the '88 debate. He had to be asked some version of it three times before he mentioned that he had the same amount of experience as JFK--which led to Lloyd Bentsen's famous line. By that standard, I think Palin handled it all right, even allowing that she has some disagreements with McCain, which would presumably influence her administration.

P.S. Interesting to know Biden's a Home Depot guy. I had him pegged for a Lowe's type.

P.P.S. Was Palin's "shout out" to her brother's third-grade class spontaneous? Or was this something that the McCain High Command thought would play well?

--Jason Zengerle