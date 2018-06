CBS News, in a poll of undecided voters, gives Biden the edge 46%-21%. 33% say it is a draw.

CNN's poll, which was a national survey of people who watched the debate, gives Biden the edge 51%-37%.

P.S. Comment of the night goes to the great Alex Massie:

Palin is reading off cue-cards that, one assumes, have complete answers written out. Not, of course, the answers to the questions she is being asked but, indubitably, answers nonetheless.



--Isaac Chotiner