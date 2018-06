The Boston Globe's intrepid Sasha Issenberg visits Maine's 2nd District and finds opportunity for McCain-Palin, but little evidence of campaigning there so far.

One stat I'd missed yesterday: While the 2nd District wasn't a much closer race than the First in 2004, it was a lot tighter in 2000, when Bush lost the state by 5 percent and the 2nd by just 5,000 votes.

Update: I'm told Obama has 42 field offices in Maine, or one for every 30,000 Mainers. (Mainiacs?)