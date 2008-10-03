Every headline on the front page invites you to read something depressing...or worse. Except in this morning's Wall Street Journal, in which bad tidings otherwise overwhelm, there is a little essay by my friend Leon Botstein, true renaissance man, president of Bard College (where I serve as trustee) and conductor of both the American Symphony Orchestra and the Jerusalem Symphony (of which I am president), that gives us hope that we will not die in an avalanche of noise.

