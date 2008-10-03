In a Fox News interview set to air later today, Sarah Palin reportedly says that Obama is not qualified to be president.

I watched the debate on CNN, and every time Palin attacked Obama, the dials swooped downwards. In other words, this seems like the wrong strategy for the McCain campaign--or perhaps it is better to say that Palin is not the right person to put the strategy into action. Too many people think she herself is unqualified, for starters, and even those who do probably do not think she has more qualifications than the Illinois senator.

--Isaac Chotiner