Democrats have been beating Republicans in the registration game almost every month since the election in November 2006. At that time, Republicans had 6,998 more registered voters in the Silver State than Democrats. [Democrats now have an 80,666 advantage.]

In September, Democrats added even more voters in Carson City, where Palin visited Sept. 13 in her first appearance without McCain and drew 5,000 enthusiastic supporters.

At that appearance, Lt. Gov. Brian Krolicki, who chairs the McCain-Palin campaign in Nevada, said the Alaska governor was generating so much excitement, it would lead to additional registration and a victory for their ticket in November.