Hillary Clinton did not make it to the top going sideways from Bill.

And Sonia Gandhi, Italian-born widow of Indian prime minister Rajav Gandhi, thought she had made it sideways to the top when constitutional difficulties arose and one Sushma Swaraj, another political leader from the same camp, threatened to shave her head and lie (permanently?) on the ground somehow interfered with the process. Indira is now leader of the Congress Party and has been forever.

Asif Ali Zardari, widower of assassinated Pakistani president Benazir "Pinky" Bhutto, did make it sideways to the top, and he now governs and has been for almost a month. He's a crook, of course, big-time. And also a fool. Earlier this week, as reported in Thursday's Times, he told Fox News a story about Oliver North and Osama bin Laden long ago proven a hoax. So he is a liar besides.

A Muslim religious leader in Pakistan has also issued a fatwa against Ali Zardari. For what? For flirting with Sarah Palin and for "indecent gestures, filthy remarks and repeated praise of a non-Muslim woman wearing a short skirt." A Pakistani women's leader complained that if he loved his wife so much and since he wanted a United Nations investigation into her killing, he should not be...well, you get the point.

Anyway, he's a playboy, too.