Is this some kind of threat against freedom of the press, or just a completely incoherent ramble? I honestly don't know. Either she's sinister or just way too dumb to be president:

As we send our young men and women overseas in a war zone to fight for democracy and freedoms, including freedom of the press, we've really got to have a mutually beneficial relationship here with those fighting the freedom of the press, and then the press, though not taking advantage and exploiting a situation, perhaps they would want to capture and abuse the privilege. We just want truth, we want fairness, we want balance.