Detroit News: Michigan Democrats are suspicious of McCain's claim to be leaving the state, and the Obama campaign is carrying on as though nothing had happened.

"We're not going to be left flat-footed here," an Obama campaign source said Friday. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said there has been no discussion within the campaign of moving staff to other states, as the McCain campaign said Thursday it will do. For now, Obama's television ads remain on the air, and the campaign will continue its aggressive field organizing efforts, including a voter registration drive before Michigan's Monday deadline....



One Democratic consultant with extensive Michigan experience floated the possibility that McCain's move was a feint, designed to lure Obama away from what had been considered a crucial swing state as recently as two weeks ago. "They want us to take our foot off the accelerator," said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.