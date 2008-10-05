My good friend Margo--she says I shouldn't say "old friend"--writes off and on for us. She also writes for Yahoo and Wow. Read this. I don't have to say more.

"Loud-Mouth-and-Loose-Lipped Palin Owes Obama an Apology for This One," by Margo Howard

Editor's Note: A longtime journalist, Margo Howard went into the family business (her mother was the fabled Ann Landers) in the 1990s as Dear Prudence. Her broad experience and understanding of human nature provide answers for the troubled - and entertainment for everyone else. Click here to read her column on Yahoo!

I really thought I was done talking about Sarah Palin, but life is what happens when you're making other plans. I wish there were a word that was a cross between "appalled" and "nauseated," because that's what the lady's latest outburst has me feeling. Saturday evening Drudge picked up a Breitbart story where the headline was: "Palin says Obama 'palling around' with terrorists." As if this weren't bad enough, she went on to tell whatever group she was addressing: "This is not a man who sees America as you see America and as I see America." Well, I'll tell you what I see: a loud-mouth, loose-lipped nobody who is drunk on media attention and a quart low in the judgment department. I think both she and her aged "maverick" buddy owe Mr. Obama an apology for this one.

To live on the same street and to have served on a board with Billy Ayers, part of the Weather Underground when Obama was in grade school and now a professor, is not my idea of "palling around with." I think this hockey mom/moose skinner fits perfectly into the class war she is helping perpetuate, even though she has none.