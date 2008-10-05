Health care has been conspicuously absent from the presidential campaign in the last few months. But Barack Obama is trying to change that. He's got the right idea--and, more important, the right message. Mostly.



On Saturday, Obama gave a major health care speech in North Carolina. For the next few days, his surrogates will be fanning out to carry his message to local constituencies and to the media. The campaign is also running new ads, distributing a series of mailers, and organizing local events including a series of "Docs for Barack" gatherings.



The primary focus of the push is on the perils of John McCain's health care plan, by now familiar to readers of this publication and other sites that feature health care wonkery. The gist is this: McCain's health care plan, which changes the tax treatment of health insurance, would shift more people from employer-based insurance into indivdiual coverage. But individual coverage provides much weaker protection: You get fewer benefits for the money, the benefits themselves are more inconsistent, and the potential for fraud much higher. Plus, of course, people with pre-existing conditions can't get decent coverage at anything resembling affordable prices.

What struck me most about Obama's speeech, though, was the political telegraphing. The question about Obama has never been whether, broadly speaking, he was on the right (er, left) side of the health care debate. He's always been a proponent of using government to make medical care affordable for everybody. Nor was the issue his record. As a state legislator in Illinois, he really was instrumental in passing coverage expansions.