Jon has a meaty, substantive post about about today's Wall Street Journal's report that John McCain proposes to cut Medicare and Medicaid. I'll leave the substance to Jon for now, and point out that John McCain proposes to cut Medicare and Medicaid in an election year. You can't do that. That, alone, is enough to cost you an election. If Ronald Reagan did that in 1984, he might have lost.

Now, this may not seem like such a big deal given that McCain's campaign seems to be on the verge of death anyway. His candidacy at this point is like Rasputin -- having already been poisoned, shot multiple times, and clubbed, it has now been bound and thrown into an icy river. The election isn't over, but this development doesn't bode well for McCain.

--Jonathan Chait