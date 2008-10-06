I think the former McCain operative is onto something here:

Palin should drop the braying attacks on Obama’s aging hippie bomber pals and start connecting to her cherished hockey moms on the one issue they = are actually worried about; a quickly slowing economy. Chuck the hacky and ineffective negative ads and switch to man on the street spots with real people voicing their real doubts about Obama; too weak to stand up to Washington’s mighty special interest cartel or the newly empowered Democratic bosses of the Congress and Senate, too liberal to know how to fix the economy, too inexperienced to handle a dangerous world. On Tuesday, McCain should look into the camera and connect to the 80 million scared and worried Americans who will be watching him.

Palin struck me as much--MUCH--more credible last Thursday when she was riffing on the anxieties of soccer moms than when she was wailing away on Obama. It's a little like that old English-class adage, "write what you know."

--Noam Scheiber