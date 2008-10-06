Even though Bruce Springsteen has just started hitting the road for Barack--Philly on Saturday, Ypsilanti today--his songs have been staples of Obama campaign events pretty much since the beginning. In particularly heavy rotation has been "The Rising," a song--as Boss historian Reverend Jeffrey B. Symynkywicz explains for us here--that has seen its meaning altered since it first came out in 2002.

When Bruce Springsteen appeared in Barcelona in October of 2002, on the European leg of the tour promoting his post-9/11 epic, The Rising, there were discussions on how to properly translate the album's title song for a souvenir flyer that would be distributed at the concert that evening. There are, it seems, at least three suitable words in Spanish that may be rendered as "rising": One is subida, used to denote a trek, a journey, a steep climb. Then there is the more politicized term levantamiento, which usually refers to an insurrection. Finally, of course, there is the more blatantly religious or spiritual term, resurreccion. Interestingly, those responsible for those early translations decided to split the difference and inserted all three Spanish terms in the song at various points.

Springsteen himself is usually refreshingly vague when it comes to saying what he had in mind when he wrote particular lyrics. But when Nightline's Ted Koppel asked him if he had the resurrection in mind when he wrote "The Rising," Bruce didn't deny it. Such traditional images of Christian faith "are always very close" to him, Springsteen said, "and they explain a lot about life."

But as the poet James Russell Lowell once intoned, "New occasions teach new duties." If The Rising was Springsteen's response to the tragedy and terror of September 11, then his subsequent albums--Devils & Dust, released in 2005, and last year's Magic--contain his ruminations on the years that have come since. It is an understatement to say that he doesn't like what he sees.