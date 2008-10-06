Via Karen Tumulty, I see the St. Petersburg Times has some great details about the parting of ways between the McCain campaign and the Florida GOP:

As an apparent sign of the tension between the state party and the McCain campaign, Florida Republican Party chairman Jim Greer is welcome to attend the events, as long as he makes his own travel arrangements.

The snub comes after Greer forced a tense, top-secret meeting Tuesday with McCain's Florida team and offered a critical take on what it needs to do to prevail in the must-win state.

Greer had already drawn stares from fellow Republicans for comments he made to the New York Times about Palin's shaky TV interviews with Katie Couric.

"She needs to be briefed more on certain aspects," he said. "She continues to be viewed very positively by the base of the party, but she needs to demonstrate that she's got the knowledge and ability to be president should the need arise."